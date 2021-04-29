MANDEVILLE, LA -
Thomas J. Noelke, age 56,of Mandeville, LA passed suddenly Thursday, April 15, 2021 of an aneurysm. He was born on April 23, 1964, in LaCrosse, WI to Thomas Noelke and Mary Egan Noelke.
Tom is survived by his loving children: Sara Noelke Baronich (Alex), Aaron Thomas Noelke (Sarah); and three grandchildren: Nicholas, Christian, Andrew. He is also survived by his Mother Mary Egan Noelke, Brother Mike Noelke, Sisters: Gretchen Noelke Pangier(fiance-Scott), Heather Noelke Merfeld (John) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathleen Anne VonRuden Noelke, their son Ryan Robert Noelke, and his father Thomas Noelke.
Tom graduated from Aquinas High School in LaCrosse, WI. He completed his HVAC engineering degree at Western Wisconsin Technical College in LaCrosse, WI. He married the love of his life in 1987, and together they raised three children. Tom was an established entrepreneur and businessman in the real estate, engineering, and construction fields through his career. He owned a successful environmental consulting group in Chicago before relocating to New Orleans in 2006 with his family. Tom retired from Tulane University Facility Management upon the passing of his wife. Most recently Tom was an estimator at QC Consulting and Demolition. He enjoyed travel, fishing, live music and festivals, the Chicago Cubs baseball, and all things Wisconsin Badgers. His true passion was spending time with his grandsons, and he was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his first granddaughter in July of 2021. Tom was a wonderful friend, father, husband, and grandfather, who will be missed by all that knew him.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at the Pochartrain Yacht Club Saturday, May 8th. Tom will be laid to rest during a private family service alongside his wife and son in LaCrosse, WI.
The Noelke family invites you to share thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
A GoFundMe me account has also been set up to help the family with the funeral and memorial expenses for Tom. If you would like to contribute, please select this link.