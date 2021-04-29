Thomas J. Noelke

Tom is survived by his loving children: Sara Noelke Baronich (Alex), Aaron Thomas Noelke (Sarah); and three grandchildren: Nicholas, Christian, Andrew. He is also survived by his Mother Mary Egan Noelke, Brother Mike Noelke, Sisters: Gretchen Noelke Pangier(fiance-Scott), Heather Noelke Merfeld (John) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathleen Anne VonRuden Noelke, their son Ryan Robert Noelke, and his father Thomas Noelke.

Tom graduated from Aquinas High School in LaCrosse, WI. He completed his HVAC engineering degree at Western Wisconsin Technical College in LaCrosse, WI. He married the love of his life in 1987, and together they raised three children. Tom was an established entrepreneur and businessman in the real estate, engineering, and construction fields through his career. He owned a successful environmental consulting group in Chicago before relocating to New Orleans in 2006 with his family. Tom retired from Tulane University Facility Management upon the passing of his wife. Most recently Tom was an estimator at QC Consulting and Demolition. He enjoyed travel, fishing, live music and festivals, the Chicago Cubs baseball, and all things Wisconsin Badgers. His true passion was spending time with his grandsons, and he was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his first granddaughter in July of 2021. Tom was a wonderful friend, father, husband, and grandfather, who will be missed by all that knew him.