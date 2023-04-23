HUDSON — Thomas John Kendhammer was born February 15, 1946, in La Crosse, Wis., to Ruth (Reichgelt) and Herman Kendhammer. He passed away April 8, 2023, in Hudson, Wis., surrounded by family. Tom grew up at The Catholic Cemetery where his father was employed as caretaker. He and his brother, Peter, learned the value of hard work at an early age. He attended Aquinas High School where he met his future wife, Jean Derouin.

Tom served four years in the Army Reserves. He was hired by Trane company at the age of 19 and worked there until he retired in 2007. He and Jean married, bought their first house in Brownsville, Minn., and started a family. They moved to rural La Crescent, a home that Tom designed and built largely on his own, where his youngest son, Adam, was born. Tom described himself as an "ok father and a pretty good grandpa." Being a grandpa was easy because his grandchildren were the most incredible people he had ever met. Tom had health issues for many years and the loss of his beloved son, Adam seemed, at times, too much to bear. He carried on for as long as he could, determined to see what those grandkids would do next. They all made it to his bedside before he passed, and there was not a dry eye in the room … except for Tom.