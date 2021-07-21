LA CROSSE—Thomas John Taylor, 80, of La Crosse, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Gundersen Health System.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and entombment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.

For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.