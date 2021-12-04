 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas Lee Mumaw

Thomas Lee Mumaw, 73, of Holmen, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2021, at Bethel Home & Services in Viroqua, WI.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N Main St., Holmen, WI. Visitations will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. Onalaska, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church on Tuesday.

A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The hottest tech gifts for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News