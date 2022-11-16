CHIPPEWA FALLS — Thomas M. McCarthy, 73, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his residence.

Tom was born March 20, 1949, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Albert “Don” and Rosemary “Sis” (Greenwood) McCarthy.

Tom graduated from McDonell High School in 1967. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW-EC in 1971. He was a member of Notre Dame Church. Tom was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and Moose Lodge #246.

Tom worked for the USDA Rural Development and Farmers Home Administration for many years.

Tom enjoyed ballroom dancing, genealogy, world history and was a fitness enthusiast his whole life.

Tom lived on the East hill his whole life.

Tom is survived by three brothers, James and Michael (Brenda Berg) McCarthy both of Chippewa Falls and John McCarthy of Altoona; three nieces, Erin (Matthew Oglesby) McCarthy, Nicole (Jose) Cuarta and Jennifer Murray; and several great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 21, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at noon Monday, Nov. 21, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.