Thomas N. Mruz, 77, of La Crosse died Sunday, July 28, 2018, in his home.
He was born in Minneapolis, Nov. 29, 1940, to John and Fidetia (Imholte) Mruz. He married Kathy Cassidy Dec. 31, 1966, in Bismarck, N.D.
Thomas graduated from St. Cloud Tech May 29, 1959. He then joined the U.S. Army and served in the 101st Airborne in Ft. Campbell, Ky., from June 5, 1959 until May 31, 1965. He then attended St. Cloud State University and received his certificate from the Dept. of Education for Art and Drivers Education. Thomas earned his master’s degree from UW-La Crosse, June 1, 1978. He was an art teacher at Lincoln Middle School and Longfellow Middle School, until his retirement in 1999. Thomas also enjoyed gardening, landscaping, photography, woodcarving and wood turning.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; two sons, Brent (Sheri) Mruz and Todd (Ginger) Mruz; four grandchildren, Connor, Cole and Zachary Mruz and Katlyn McCormick. He is further survived by two sisters, Nancy Larson and Mary (Bruce) Bjorgan; two brothers, Jerry (Betty) Mruz and Ron (Joan) Mruz; and one sister-in-law, Barb Mruz. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Jack Mruz.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate with burial with military honors by Roy L. Vinger’s American Legion Post 52, in Gate of Heaven Cemetery La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday in the church.
Memorials are preferred to Healthwell Foundation or the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com. The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.