Thomas Nelson

Thomas Earl Nelson, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
He was born Aug. 27, 1928, in La Crosse, to Earl O. Nelson and Lydia M. Nelson (Riehl). He graduated from Logan High School in 1946. Tom joined the Air Force in 1950 and was stationed at Landstuhl, Germany. He attained the rank of Staff Sargent by the time of his discharge in 1954. Tom began working at AC Sparkplug in 1955, in Milwaukee. On April 21, 1956, Tom married Muriel M. Leske in La Crosse. Tom ended his working career at Trane Co, in 1989.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Muriel; his two daughters, Mona (Dave) Walker and Susan (John) Oakley. Tom had four grandchildren, Glenn (Kristen) Walker, Gregory (Olga) Walker, Erin (Nate) Oakley, Sarah (Brandon) Oakley; and one great-grandchild, Blake Walker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lois and Shirley Nelson, and his son Thomas.
A private family service will be held at a later date
