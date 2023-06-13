Thomas P. Reiter, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home on June 10, 2023, surrounded by loving family and his fur babies after a two-year courageous battle with kidney cancer. Thomas was born on March 14, 1959, in Eau Claire, the son of Cecil and Audrey (Barnum) Reiter.

He attended Eau Claire North High and was an electrician for the family business, Reiter’s Electric, for many years. He ended his 40-year career with Berry Global (a.k.a. CT Film, Pliant) and retired as a maintenance supervisor January 2021. Thomas married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Cindy Goettl, on Feb. 4, 1978, and resided in Chippewa Falls until 2005, when they made Chetek their permanent home.

In 1988, they bought a tiny cabin on Prairie Lake in Chetek, where he spent time enjoying his pontoon, fishing, campfires and refreshments with family and friends. In 2005, they moved to their current home in Chetek, which required numerous remodeling projects. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, golfing, going to stock car races, riding snowmobiles (Chetek Snowflyers), hunting (deer camp), UTV rides, watching the Packers and Badgers and going to the casino. One of his many enjoyments and talents was playing pool. He belonged to the Wednesday night Chetek pool league and Sunday night Eau Claire pool league. He played in many local and state pool tournaments with his wife and children. He will be missed dearly by his Chihuahua companions, Batgirl and Chyna.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Cindy (Goettl) Reiter, of 45 years; his daughter Audrey (Justin) Kampin of Baldwin, and their children Ava and Faith; son Tommy Jr. (Bridget) Reiter of Chippewa Falls and their children Jack and Max; and son David Reiter of Chetek, and his daughter Gemma; brothers John (Julie) Reiter of Chetek, Jeffrey (Mary) Reiter of Eau Claire, Cecil Jr. (Kim) Reiter of Eau Claire, Mike (Sherri) Reiter of Chili, Wl, sister-in-law Kathy (Earl) Reiter and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Thomas is preceded in death by his grandson Shaun Reiter; parents, Cecil and Audrey Reiter; brothers Earl and Joseph; in-laws Jane and Robert Mayer and Ronald Goettl; nieces Amanda and Michelle Reiter; nephew Michael Reiter; great-nephew Samuel McCrackin; and many other family and friends.

The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Dr. Laulich and his amazing staff at the Prevea Cancer Center and the sixth-floor staff at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Their support and care meant so much to Tom and family over the past two years. The family would like to extend thanks as well to the Marshfield Clinic Hospice caregivers.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Chetek Lutheran Church. The visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at 3 p.m. The family invites those attending for a meal and time of remembrance in the church’s fellowship hall following the service.

The Burnham-Ours Kolstad Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.