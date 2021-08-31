Thomas P. Srdich, 71, of Kansas City, MO passed away August 28, 2021 after an eight year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Tom was born February 24, 1950, the second child of Janice and Louis Srdich, in Anchorage, Alaska where Louis was stationed with the U.S. Army.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Jan and Lou, brother-in-law, Barry Schaller and niece Miranda Roellich. Tom is survived by his wife, Diana, sister Susan Schaller (Barry), Onalaska, WI, sister Cindy Koby (James), LaCrosse, WI, sister Carol Hardgrove (John), St. Paul, MN, brother Jon Srdich, Itasca, IL, brother DeanSrdich (Leslie), McHenry, IL, and sister Denise Roellich (Roger), LaCrosse, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom loved growing up on the river and was an avid water-skier and golfer. Tom was a 1969 graduate of Central High School in LaCrosse. He later received a two-year degree from DeVry Technical Institute. He found great satisfaction working as an Avionics Technician focusing on Terrain Collision Avoidance Systems, TCAS.

Leading up to retirement, Tom worked for ACSS, a division of L3 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was incredibly detail-oriented, making him a valuable team member, that helped to keep aviation safe by ensuring the products manufactured by his company performed at their peak of safety.