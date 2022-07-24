TREMPEALEAU — Thomas Paul Mikrut, Sr. (better known as Squeak) of Trempealeau passed away Friday, July 15, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 11646 South Street, Trempealeau. Military Honors will immediately follow the service. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Gundersen Hospice Program. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.