Thomas Pederson

Thomas “Tom” Gene Pederson, 85, died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.
Tom was born in La Crosse, April 15, 1933, to Raymond and Velma (Hagen) Pederson. The family operated a root beer stand in Beaver Dam, Wis., and then moved to La Crosse, before his freshman year in high school. After graduation from La Crosse Central High School, he spent one year working on the Hagen farm in Westby. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, with most of his time stationed in Japan, as a part of the 7th Cavalry Regiment. Following his military service, he attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a BS degree in agriculture. He married Sonja (Knutson) Pederson Sept. 6, 1956. They began their farming career in Delavan, Wis., then moved to Westby in 1971, purchasing the Hagen family farm.
In addition to raising three children on the family dairy farm, Tom found great enjoyment traveling out west. He especially treasured reconnecting and visiting with former Army buddies, particularly his friend, Wayne (Wilma) Vietz in North Dakota.
Sonja died in 2006, shortly after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. After a few years, Tom found love again and married Virginia Peterson March 12, 2012. He shared with her a love of horses, traveling, bird-watching, flowers and most importantly, laughter. Tom was a kind, generous soul and will be missed by all who knew him.
Tom is survived by his wife, Virginia; his children, Martha (Pete) Huser, Stephen Pederson and Kurt (Sarah) Pederson; grandchildren, Paul Lippert, Carl Lippert, Paige Pederson, Stephanie (Marcus) Walters and Ethan Pederson; sister, Margaret Hodgson; sisters-in-law, Kay Knutson and Marianne (Michael) Myhre; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Richard (Candy) Peterson, Larry (Rita) Peterson, Jenney Anderson and their extended families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sonja; his in-laws, Earl C. and Marie S. Knutson; his siblings, Gary Pederson, Richard Pederson and his wife, Betty; his brothers-in-law, Ned (Margaret) Hodgson, Richard Knutson and his wife, Marge; and his granddaughter, Alexa Pederson.
A celebration of life was held from 11 a.m. till 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Dennis Johnson officiated a prayer service that was held at 12:45 p.m. with military honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to www.freedomhonorflight.org/donate.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.