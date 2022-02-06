Thomas R. Adams

LA CROSSE — Thomas R. “Tom” Adams, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Medical Center in La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse, January 10, 1935, to Leslie and Mary Edith (Conway) Adams. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1953.

He married Karen (Meyer) on September 10, 1977. After high school he served in the U.S. Navy and worked over 30 years as a photo engraver at Royal Engraving Co. in La Crosse. Following his work there he was self-employed owning his own business until his retirement in 1997. During retirement he enjoyed traveling, spending time at the family cabin, his favorite hobby of woodcarving, and watching and attending sporting events at all levels.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Karen, of 44 years, sons: Paul (Samantha), Timothy (Bonnie), and Anthony; grandchildren: Asher, Oliver, Ryder, Stephanie, Lauren, Thomas, and Matthew; sister-in-law Virginia (Max) Marzen, special cousin Kenneth “Joe” Betz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Thomas; his parents; an infant brother John, brother E. Jack (Beverly), and sister A. Judith French; and brother-in-law Ralph (Laura) Meyer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wafer food pantry, St. Clare Heath Mission, Mayo Clinic Health Center, or a special charity of choice.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday February 12, 2022, at Roncalli Newman Catholic Church, 1732 State St, La Crosse. Rev. Billy Dodge will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the La Crosse Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Blvd., La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.