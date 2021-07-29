Thomas Ray Noonan, 66, of Leesburg, FL, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith, WI.

Tom was born on January 21, 1955 the son of James and Margory (Naglus) Noonan in Sparta, WI.

Following graduation from high school, Thomas lived and worked at Walkers Stainless in Tomah, WI.

Thomas was united in marriage to Dawn Adams on March 29, 1980 in Elroy, WI.

Survived by wife, Dawn Noonan; mother, Margory Noonan; sons: Chad Hollenbeck and Travis Hollenbeck. Faithful Companions: Lily and Lacy Grace; grandchildren: Zachary Hollenbeck, Caragan Hollenbeck, Gabrik Hollenbeck; brothers: William and Cindy Noonan, John and Diane Noonan; sisters: Mary Ann and Craig Stuclik, Diane Noonan and also by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his father, James Noonan and his grandparents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, WI. with Pastor Greg Sima officiating.

A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Service on Friday at the Funeral Home.

A Remembrance Social will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the Mill Yard Park, Cornell, WI.

