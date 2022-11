Thomas Reay Betsinger, 77, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Facility, La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 North Salem Road, La Crosse. Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, rural Holmen. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.