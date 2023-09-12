He was born October 12, 1934, in La Crosse, the son of Fred and Evelyn (Kildow) Wuttke. He attended Hamilton and Lincoln, and graduated from Central High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Army, and was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of serving in Italy. Tom started his working career as a paperboy for the La Crosse Tribune. He worked various jobs as a tool and die maker, and worked for Trane, retiring after many years. Tom was an avid rock hunter and jewelry maker. He was known in his neighborhood by all the kids, and he would give each one a kite and pop whenever they stopped by. Tom loved traveling, including trips to Europe. He also liked to ride his bike around town, teaching all of his grandchildren to ride bikes along the way. He enjoyed gardening, and was a master woodworker, leaving behind a beautiful legacy of furniture for his children and grandchildren.