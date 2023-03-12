LA CROSSE — Thomas Roberts, age 80, retired pediatrician and longtime resident of La Crosse, passed away peacefully in the loving presence of family on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Tom was born on July 28, 1942, to Ethel (Dot) and Franklin Roberts in Bismarck, North Dakota. After graduation from Bismarck High School, he attended Rutgers University, receiving a degree in Biological Sciences. He then attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison Medical School. As a senior medical student, he was assigned a medical preceptorship at Gundersen Clinic in La Crosse which started a relationship that forged his future medical practice. He completed an internship at Gundersen and a pediatric residency at University Hospital in Madison before returning to La Crosse, where he would spend the next 40 years practicing his profession.

Tom was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 15. This experience inspired him to become a physician and ultimately help children diagnosed with diabetes. Tom, along with certified diabetic educators and dietitians, started the pediatric diabetic clinic at Gundersen. It was common for him to give his personal phone number to parents with a newly diagnosed diabetic child with instructions to call him any time to help them manage their disease.

Tom served in many leadership roles at Gundersen Clinic including Pediatric Department Chief, Lutheran Hospital Staff President and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Gundersen Medical Foundation and the Children’s Miracle Network. He was engaged in the La Crosse community, serving in roles at the Family and Children’s Center, the Boys and Girls Club, the La Crosse School Board Medical Committee and singing in the choir at Blessed Sacrament Church in La Crosse and St. Patrick’s Church in Onalaska.

Tom met the love of his life and best friend, Barbara Frederickson, at Camp Grassick for handicapped children in North Dakota. They were married in Jamestown, North Dakota, in 1965. They enjoyed 57 happy years of marriage sharing many fun times with their gourmet group, couples golf and bridge groups and in recent years traveling with friends. Family gatherings for holidays, birthdays and summer vacations at the lake were special times.

Tom was an avid golfer and loved playing regularly with Barb, his three sons and friends, primarily at the La Crosse Country Club. He loved following and supporting the Wisconsin Badgers and many local and state sports teams. First thing in the morning, he would check all his favorite sports websites to follow the latest action and scores.

Tom was an amazing husband, father and “Papa” and loved supporting his children and grandchildren in all their interests including cross country meets, football, hockey and soccer games and concerts and plays.

Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara, and the families of his three sons: Christopher (Kathryn) of Eau Claire, Patrick (Jennifer) of Eau Claire and Daniel (Jill) of West Salem. He will be missed dearly by his grandchildren: Aubrey, Bryan, Andrew, Benjamin, Kate, Molly, and Thomas. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Strommen (Gordon); mother-in-law, Mary Frederickson; brothers- in-law: Mick, John (Lynne), Tom (Joan), and Steve (Patty) and sister-in-law, Mary Kay (Gary) Slutzky and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Leland, and sister-in-law, Joan (Dave) Wocken.

Tom’s family wishes to thank the medical staff, nurses and therapists at Gundersen for their outstanding treatment during the weeks at rehab, as well as the entire Hospice Team at Gundersen for the comfort and care they provided to Tom in his final days.

To honor Tom memorials may be made to: the Boys and Girls Club of La Crosse, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Onalaska and the Children’s Miracle Network at Gundersen Medical Foundation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 16, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.

