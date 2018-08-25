Thomas “Tom” Savage Mc Lenahan, 80, of La Crosse died peacefully Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at his home after a courageous battle with lymphoma.
Tom was born Nov. 21, 1937, in Berwyn, Ill., to Thomas and Rose Mc Lenahan. He graduated from J. Sterling Morton High School and earned a B.S. in electrical engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology.
Tom met the love of his life at church in Berwyn during high school and married Gladys Overtoom July 9, 1960. After a working honeymoon in Boston, they moved to the Milwaukee area, where Tom worked for Wisconsin Electric Power in substation development for 32 years. He was an active member and Past Master of McKinley Masonic Lodge #307 in Brookfield and a member of Tripoli Shrine in Milwaukee. Tom was a patient and loving father to daughters, Pam and Kris, always encouraging and slow to anger. He was an avid and detail-oriented handyman and completed numerous improvements to their homes as well as lending an expert hand to others.
Tom and Gladys shared many weekends with family and friends at their home on Lake Camelot, near Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. During retirement, they enjoyed Elder hostels, hiking trips in national parks and cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean and down scenic rivers of Europe. In 2005, they moved to La Crosse to be closer to family. Many winters found them in Florida at the Gardens Mobile Home Park, where they participated in social and sporting events and fund raisers for the Southeastern Guide Dogs.
Tom is survived by his wife, Gladys; daughter, Pam (Jerry) Wervey of Sartell, Minn.; and grandsons, Brandon Wervey (Amanda, fiancée) of Shawano, Wis., and Collin (Chelsea) Wervey of Brainerd, Minn.; daughter, Kris (John) Greany of La Crosse and grandchildren, Thomas, RoseMary and Rachel Greany of La Crosse. He is predeceased by his parents, Tom and Rose Mc Lenahan; and a brother, William Mc Lenahan; as well as many dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at First Congregational Church, 2503 Main St., in La Crosse. Pastor Wayne Lura will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave., and from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the church. A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Garden Mausoleum in Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society-Wisconsin Chapter, 200 South Executive Drive, Brookfield, WI 54005.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.schumacher-kish.com.