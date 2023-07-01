Thomas (TJ) Johnson passed away suddenly at his home on June 22, 2023 while tending to his yard. Born January 10, 1968 to Patricia and Gary Johnson, he was a gentle giant and the love of Deidra’s life.

TJ grew up in Darlington, WI and graduated from Darlington High School in 1986. He went on to Milwaukee School of Engineering where he earned his Bachelor’s. He then started working for PTI in Tomah before it became La Crosse CenturyLink- where he spent the rest of his career. It was CenturyLink that brought him the love of his life, Deidra, whom he married on May 9, 2015. He loved both her and her daughters as his own- adopting both girls in August 2015.

Those who knew TJ will remember his welcoming smile, bear hugs, love for trains, and passion for his work- but most importantly how much he loved and was proud of his girls.

Thomas was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Clarice and Cecil Johnson; maternal grandparents: William “Sam” and Marian Davis; and in-laws: Elaine and Darold Dahlke.

He is survived by his sweetheart, Deidra; daughters: Emma (Chris) Schneider and Mollie Johnson; parents: Patricia and Gary Johnson; brother, Keith Johnson; sister, Diane (Joe) McCabe, and nephews: Mitchell and Tyler McCabe, as well as many co-workers, train pals and childhood buddies.

A private service has taken place and a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, individuals may send cards to his family. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com