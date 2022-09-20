Thomas 'Tom' Henry Davy

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Tom is survived by Debbi, his wife and soul partner of 45 years; his fantastic sons Scott Thomas Davy and Jason Adam Davy; Scott’s partner, Tammy, and her son Andrew; Jason’s wife, Kristie, and their lovely daughter Olivia; siblings Kathy Bathurst, Patricia Sciborski, Michael (Joyce), Barbara Salassa (John) and Margaret (Peggy) Claeys (Doug). Tom was the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. His wife and family meant everything to him.

Tom was unique. He knew and appreciated life. At an early age, he knew not to take things for granted. Friends and family were most important to him. His life was about creating memories through pool parties, fireworks, boating, camping and travel. Tom believed in karma and always tried to treat others like he expected to be treated.

He enjoyed golf and the beach. He traveled to many places, including the Bahamas, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Pakistan, Caribbean and Mexico. He visited most of the United States. His favorites were Hawaii’s Maui and the Big Island.

Tom graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He worked at Trane, primarily the international division for 10 years. Following that, he joined the family business, Davy Engineering Co. and Davy Laboratories, for 30 years as marketing director and office manager.

He belonged to many work-related organizations, including the American Water Works Association and the Wisconsin Wastewater Operators’ Association.

A reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a charity of your choice in Tom’s honor.