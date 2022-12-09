Thomas “Tom” L. Ewing
TOMAH - Thomas “Tom” L. Ewing, 68 of Tomah, died peacefully, Saturday November 26, 2022 at his home. He was born to George and Betty (Gregg) Ewing on May 9, 1954 in Frankfurt, Germany. Tom's dad was in the U.S. Army, so Tom grew up on military bases all across the world and the United States. He was a member of the Tomah Senior High School Graduating Class of 1973. In school he played the saxophone in the band, wrestled, played football and baseball. He met the love of his life Jeanette, and they were united in marriage on November 17, 1973. Also, in 1973 Tom joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS St. Louis. They sailed as part of the West Pac Cruise and visited several different countries. He served as Yeoman to the Ship's captain. After being discharged from the U.S. Navy, Tom served in the Wisconsin Army Reserve. He started a position in logistics and supply at Fort McCoy and worked there for 32 years until his retirement. During his time at Ft. McCoy, he served as the assistant 1st Vice President of Local 1882. Tom was passionate about people being treated fairly and honestly. In his retirement he drove school bus, he really enjoyed the camaraderie he had with his students. Tom had many interests: he loved music, especially rock music, and playing the saxophone. He played in the city band for a number of years, and he enjoyed going to concerts, he belonged to remote control flying club and enjoyed flying RC planes and drones. Tom enjoyed visiting with others, he didn't know a stranger! He developed many close relationships and kept in close contact with them over the years. Tom loved his family deeply. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren through the years in sports and school events. He had a romantic heart, and would often surprise his wife with flowers, candy, trinkets, and love notes.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette of 49 years; daughter, Carrie (Craig) Pollack of Tomah; son, Kevin (Karen) Ewing of Tomah; granddaughter, Calsie Reavis; four grandsons: Landon Ewing, Jacob (special friend Taylor Finnigan) Brodjieski, Jimmy (special friend Amy Jordan) Brodjieski, and Caleb Pollack; special aunt, Rose Ann Gregg; sister, Sandra (David) Markley; brother, Greg (Mary) Ewing of FL; sister-in-law, Gail Ewing of Tomah, Sandy Ewing of Winona, MN; many brothers-and sisters-in-law; many nieces; nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother -in-law: August and Theresa Moser; two brothers: Roger and Robert.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1:00 P.M. at the Tomah American Legion, with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larson-Senz American Legion Post #201.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday at the American Legion Post#201 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
Online Condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to go to the Tomah Hospice Touch, 601 Straw St., Tomah, WI 54660.
We loved Tom's Stories, he made us laugh, he was our world. Our world has been shattered because of his death. Tom's life on earth was short, but he made an impact that will last forever. Tom's family would like to express its deep gratitude for the thoughtful acts of caring and support given during Tom's illness. Thank you! The Family of Tom Ewing.