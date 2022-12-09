TOMAH - Thomas “Tom” L. Ewing, 68 of Tomah, died peacefully, Saturday November 26, 2022 at his home. He was born to George and Betty (Gregg) Ewing on May 9, 1954 in Frankfurt, Germany. Tom's dad was in the U.S. Army, so Tom grew up on military bases all across the world and the United States. He was a member of the Tomah Senior High School Graduating Class of 1973. In school he played the saxophone in the band, wrestled, played football and baseball. He met the love of his life Jeanette, and they were united in marriage on November 17, 1973. Also, in 1973 Tom joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS St. Louis. They sailed as part of the West Pac Cruise and visited several different countries. He served as Yeoman to the Ship's captain. After being discharged from the U.S. Navy, Tom served in the Wisconsin Army Reserve. He started a position in logistics and supply at Fort McCoy and worked there for 32 years until his retirement. During his time at Ft. McCoy, he served as the assistant 1st Vice President of Local 1882. Tom was passionate about people being treated fairly and honestly. In his retirement he drove school bus, he really enjoyed the camaraderie he had with his students. Tom had many interests: he loved music, especially rock music, and playing the saxophone. He played in the city band for a number of years, and he enjoyed going to concerts, he belonged to remote control flying club and enjoyed flying RC planes and drones. Tom enjoyed visiting with others, he didn't know a stranger! He developed many close relationships and kept in close contact with them over the years. Tom loved his family deeply. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren through the years in sports and school events. He had a romantic heart, and would often surprise his wife with flowers, candy, trinkets, and love notes.