SHEBOYGAN—Thomas “Tom” L. Hayner, age 79, of Sheboygan died on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan. He was born in Green Bay, WI, on September 28, 1943, the son of the late Stuart and Margaret Lloyd (Jones) Hayner.

Tom attended and graduated from Green Bay West High School. He then went to Northwest Technical College in Green Bay. Tom was U.S. Army Veteran and served his country during the Vietnam War. On February 28, 1991, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Koula in Farmington, NM. Following their marriage Tom and Kathy moved to Sheboygan, where Tom took a position at Aldrich Chemical Company from 1991 until his retirement.

He was an avid reader, animal lover, enjoyed music, and being outdoors. Tom also donated to various charitable organizations, some of which include the Wounded Warriors Project and Sheboygan County Humane Society. He also loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Most of all Tom loved and adored his late wife Kathleen, she preceded him in death in 2015.

Survivors include his daughter, Renee (Chad) Privatt, of Germantown; stepchildren: Carl Peterson, of Sheboygan, Chris (Mary) Peterson, of Woodbury, MN, and Kim (Dan) Ziegler, of Ettrick, WI; eight grandchildren: Gauge, Makayla, Claire, Riley, Carter, Braydon, Megan, and Kendall; and his sister, Judith Hayner, of Elgin, IL. Many other relatives and friends further survive. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister, Midge Hayner.

The family is planning a celebration of life for Tom at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Sheboygan County Humane Society in Tom’s name.

A special thank you is extended to Jason at the Aurora at Home Hospice, for the compassion and care that was given to Tom and his family.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

