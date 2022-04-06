VIROQUA—Thomas “Tom” Nedland, age 80, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022.

He was born April 22, 1941, to Harvey and Aletta (Borgen) Nedland. While Tom was attending school, he was also helping his father with working as a plumber.

He was a Green Bay Packers fan, but also a die-hard Milwaukee Brewers fan. Tom liked to spend time at Nordic Lanes with his friends; going Tuesdays and Thursdays, but especially Sundays for the Packer games.

Tom will be missed dearly for his good heart.

Tom is survived by his three children: Rick Nedland, Jeff Nedland, and Lana Nedland; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings: Mike (Diane) Nedland and Dave (Anna) Nedland; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Albert and Faustine Nedland; one brother, Ronnie Nedland; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until time of service. Tom will be laid to rest at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.