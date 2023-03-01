Tom was born on June 30, 1950 to Richard and Cora King in La Crosse, WI. After Tom graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse, WI in 1968, he studied at the University of WI- La Crosse. After graduating with a degree in Business, Tom started his first career at the Burlington Northern Railroad. Through his 25 year journey with the railroad, he had opportunities to live and work in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, Texas, and finally back to La Crosse, WI where he took an early retirement.

Upon retiring from the railroad, Tom earned a Masters in Counseling from Winona State University and went on to serve as a middle school counselor, retiring from Silverbrook Middle School in West Bend, WI in 2013. In 1969, Tom met Mary (nee Langen) at a dance, and was united in marriage on May 15, 1971. Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and ardent supporter of youth achievement. His passion for education led him to volunteer with the AVID program, coordinate ropes courses to build self esteem and confidence in teens, and to be an at-home school counselor for his grandchildren. Tom loved music and was a passionate supporter of the Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps where he served as a marching member, Corps Director, volunteer and was inducted into the Blue Stars Hall of Fame in 2018. Tom also helped start the Spartans Cadets Drum and Bugle corps in Vancouver, WA. Tom is survived by loving wife, Mary; children Brian (Jody) King of Slinger, WI and Jennifer (Brian) Larsen of La Crosse, WI; six grandchildren; brothers: Jerry (Vickie) King and Dan (Diane) King; and a sister Jane Pretasky.Memorial Mass 11:00am Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Kilian Catholic Church. Visitation 10:00am to 10:55am. A Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023 in the La Crosse area at the La Crescent Area Event Center South Ballroom and private inurnment at a future date.Donations may be made in Tom’s name to the Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps, PO Box 2523, La Crosse, WI 54602 or online at www.bluestars.org.