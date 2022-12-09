BOONE, IA—Thomas “Tom” Tronick, age 75, of Boone, and formerly of La Crosse, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.

Thomas Michael Tronick was born on June 6, 1947, in La Crosse, WI, the son of Willard and Muriel (Lieder) Tronick. He graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1965, and from University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Tom moved to Des Moines and started to work for Drake University where he met Carole Metcalfe. In June of 1979, Tom was united in marriage with Carole and from this union was one son, Andy. Carole passed away in August 2001.

Tom was the Director of Residence Life and Associate Dean of Students at Drake University until his retirement in the early 2006.

On September 13, 2007, Tom was united in marriage with Jean Odom. The couple shared 20 years of memories. Tom and Jean enjoyed 13 winters in Florida, along with many other trips.

Tom was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Boone. He enjoyed golfing, watching football, spending time with friends, and reading in his down time. Tom supported his Wisconsin teams—the Badgers and Packers. He was quite witty and loved to tease his family and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Carole. He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Andrew (Megan) Tronick of Omaha, NE; stepsons: Heath (Darlene) Odom of Florida, and Lance (Sheila) Odom of Nebraska, and their son, Harper; sister, Mary Tronick of La Crosse, WI; along with his best buddy, Maverick.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Boone. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Boone Area Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com.

Schroeder Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets is in charge of arrangements.