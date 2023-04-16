SPARTA — Thomas "Tommy T" Nesseth, 67, of Sparta, passed away surrounded by family April 12, 2023. A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be announced. Semper Fi. His full obituary is at couleecremation.com.
