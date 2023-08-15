On Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, Thomas Wayne Janish, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 73 after a short battle with leukemia.

Tom was born March 11, 1950, in Eau Claire to Clarence and Patricia (Feyerisen) Janish. Tom graduated from Chi-Hi in 1969. He married the love of his life, Geraldine Zehm, on Sept. 27, 1969, at Notre Dame Church.

Tom proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years and then worked in civil service as a mechanic. He served in the Army Reserves for 20 years.

Tom is survived by his loving family consisting of his wife of 53 years, Gerry; a son, Jody (Michelle Lykens); a daughter, Joy Schaefer; grandchildren: Brittney (Jake Olsen) Janish, Taya, Trae (Mallory Field) and Tori Schaefer; brothers: Dave (Cleo) of Danbury, Dick (Carmey) of Boise, Idaho, and Greg (Dawn) of Justin, Texas; sister, Barb (Dave) Myers of Chetek; many nieces and nephews; his best friend, Chuck “Monkey” Cyr; and an endless list of amazing friends and family.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Michael.

There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

Private family burial will be at a later date at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

Thank you to the amazing crew at the Mayo ICU for all of your support and care during our difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be given to Mayo Clinic Eau Claire Cancer Center or Klein Hall.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.