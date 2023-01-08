LA CROSSE — Thomas Wilfred Tobin, 93, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at the Mayo Clinic in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2022, with family members by his side. Tom was born Nov. 27, 1929, to Ernest and Rose (Lombardy) Tobin in Duluth, Minnesota and raised by grandparents Peter and Louise Lombardy. Tom attended Duluth Central High school but joined the Marines early in 1946 where he served in China. After serving two years with the Marine Corp, Tom returned to Duluth and attended Salter school, receiving a degree in drafting. During this period, Tom met and married the love of his life, Margaret O'Donnell, and remained married for over 50 years until her death in January of 2003. In 1953, Tom accepted a job with Trane Company and moved his family to La Crosse, where he maintained employment for over 35 years as a draftsman, retiring in 1989. Together Tom and Peg raised six children: Thomas Jr., Vincent, Robert, Michael, Julie and Lisa.