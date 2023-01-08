LA CROSSE — Thomas Wilfred Tobin, 93, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at the Mayo Clinic in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2022, with family members by his side. Tom was born Nov. 27, 1929, to Ernest and Rose (Lombardy) Tobin in Duluth, Minnesota and raised by grandparents Peter and Louise Lombardy. Tom attended Duluth Central High school but joined the Marines early in 1946 where he served in China. After serving two years with the Marine Corp, Tom returned to Duluth and attended Salter school, receiving a degree in drafting. During this period, Tom met and married the love of his life, Margaret O'Donnell, and remained married for over 50 years until her death in January of 2003. In 1953, Tom accepted a job with Trane Company and moved his family to La Crosse, where he maintained employment for over 35 years as a draftsman, retiring in 1989. Together Tom and Peg raised six children: Thomas Jr., Vincent, Robert, Michael, Julie and Lisa.
Tom loved the Mississippi River and spent his downtime, either fishing with his many buddies or boating with the family. The Tobin family were a main stay of the community that beached at Coney Island spending week nights and weekends during the summer skiing, swimming, picnicking and just hanging out.
Tom is survived by sons: Vincent (Margaret) Tobin, Robert (Terilyn) Tobin, Michael (Donna) Tobin; and daughter, Julie (Dan) Gerke; as well as six grandchildren; and soon to be seven great-grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; son, Thomas Jr.; daughter, Lisa.; and granddaughter, Lindsey
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.