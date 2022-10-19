MARSHFIELD — Thor C. Sande Jr., 73, passed away at home with family at his side on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Thor was born on April 6, 1949, in Chippewa Falls to Thor C. and Eleanor (Kuechenmeister) Sande Sr.

He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education. He married Marti B. Rahm on Aug. 15, 1981, in Stevens Point.

Thor had a deep love of nature and the great outdoors. Hobbies included canoeing and fishing on small lakes in northern Wisconsin. Thor’s favorite was the Family Tree Farm, but above all were his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Marti; and their children: Matthew Sande of Marshfield and Christian (Kristin) Sande of Duluth, Minnesota; and a granddaughter, Serenity McKean. He is also survived by his siblings: Marie Wilbur of Boyd, Carolyn McCabe of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Michael Sande of Cadott and Daniel Sande of Cadott. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thor and Eleanor Sande, and a sister, Eleanor Geissler.

The family extends a special thank you to Compassus nurse Amy. Bless her, an angel.

Memorials may be designated to North Lakeland Discovery Center, Manitowish Waters at DiscoveryCenter.net.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com.