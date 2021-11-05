Tiffany L. Rundhaugen

Tiffany L. Rundhaugen, 41 of Coon Valley passed away peacefully at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse on November 1, 2021.

Tiffany Stegen was married to Jason Rundhaugen on June 7, 2002. The two shared a bond which created four beautiful children: Brody, Kinley, Kendelyn, and Elidey. Tiffany’s calling was as a compassionate day care provider to her “little people”. Prior to going back to caring for little people in her home, Tiffany owned and operated Thrifty Pickins in Coon Valley starting as a hobby in her home in 2009 until February 2020.

With an amazingly kind and sweet heart, a contagious laugh and smile, and a bright and bubbly personality Tiffany truly made the world a better place. Tiffany was a talented crafter; was a leader in the Coon Valley community; loved animals, her family, Mt Dew, and cheesecake. Yet at times she was stubborn and told it like it was, and she was usually right. Tiffany truly was an angel that walked this earth is now reunited in heaven with her mother Mary. Tiffany is missed so much by her family and friends.

Tiffany is survived by her loving husband and their children; father Richard Stegen (Paula); brothers: T.J. (Nichole) Stegen their son Cole and Jesse (Amanda) Griep and their girls Paisleigh and Oaklee; mother-in-law Marsha (Pete) Groth; step-father Glenn Griep; aunties: Carol (Mark) Beckerjeck, Cindy (Mike) Lord, Deb (Jeff) Howe, and JoAnn (Kevin) Kuester; cousins; and special friends too numerous to list. Tiffany was preceded in death by her mother Mary Stegen and all of her grandparents.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from noon until 3:00 p.m. at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A private burial will be in Skogdalen Cemetery on Monday November 8 with Rev. John Dumke officiating. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.