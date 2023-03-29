LA CROSSE—Tilmer “Tim” Johannes Ofte, 95 of La Crosse, died peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Benedictine Manor. He was born at home on April 25, 1927, to Setles and Ellen (Haldorson) Ofte in Coon Valley, Wisconsin.

Tim graduated from Westby High School in 1946. After graduation, he worked for Skolos Painting and various farmers until 1955 when he was hired at Trane Company in La Crosse and worked there until his retirement in 1989. After retiring from Trane Company, he remained active by working part-time as a maintenance worker for Baus Catering.

Tim was united in marriage on October 21, 1967, to Winnifred Rodd-Cook. They had one son Rodney and later divorced. On June 10, 1978 he married Catherine Gronvold. Tim and Cathy traveled extensively in retirement throughout the United States and Europe. He especially enjoyed traveling through Norway and visiting with extended family who lived near the original Ofte home farm.

Tim loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. His favorite place to be was in the woods hunting with his son, Rod. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball. In retirement he enjoyed playing golf and cards and spending time with his grandchildren, Anna and Kari. Tim was a lifetime member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Tim was also a longtime member of the Sons of Norway and the Moose Lodge #1920 in La Crosse.

Tim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Catherine Gronvold-Ofte; his son, Rod (Deb) Ofte and granddaughters: Anna and Kari Ofte of Coon Valley, WI, and a brother, Elmer (Nancy) Ofte of Coon Valley, WI, and sister-in-law, Mary June Ofte of Oklahoma and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Setles and Ellen Ofte, sisters and brothers-in-law: Elsie (Chester) Gilbeck, Christine (Ray) Davidson, Anna (Gilbert) Leum, and Annette “Tootsie” (Joseph) Bakkestuen, brothers: Selmer Ofte, Torkel Ofte, and infant brother, Elmer Peder Ofte. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Winnifred Ofte.

Tim’s family wishes to thank the medical staff, nurses, and therapists at Benedictine Manor for their outstanding care during Tim’s stay and the Gundersen Hospice Team for the comfort and care they provided during Tim’s final days.

Funeral services were held Saturday March 25, 2023 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church with a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial was in the church cemetery.

The Seland Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.