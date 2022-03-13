Timothy A. Miles

LA CROSSE — Timothy Allan Miles, 53, of La Crosse passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was born to Linda (Payne) and David Miles on October 5, 1968.

Tim enjoyed bowling, fishing, going to the casino, playing cards and spending time at the cabin in Hayward. Tim was lucky enough to have the Dayton’s as his second family. He worked at River City Lanes and Walzcraft.

Tim is survived by his siblings: Michelle (Sergio) Norcross, Liza (Tracy) Miller, David (Vonda) Miles, Amy (Noel) Peterson, John (Sarah) Miles; nieces and nephews: Joe (Amanda), Becky, Jessica (Nick), Travis (Traci), TJ (Maggie), Taylor (Ben) Tremain, Samuel Miller, David, Katlyn, Kim Miles, Tyler, Cole, Jennifer, Julian, Avery, Nathan, and Dawson, and eight great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Pastor Larry Hoppe will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the funeral home, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.