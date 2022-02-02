LA CROSSE—Timothy Allen Fry, 42, of La Crosse, passed away on January 28, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System St Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St, La Crosse. Visitations will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St Onalaska, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church on Saturday. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com