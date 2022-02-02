 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Timothy Allen Fry

Timothy Allen Fry

LA CROSSE—Timothy Allen Fry, 42, of La Crosse, passed away on January 28, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System St Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St, La Crosse. Visitations will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St Onalaska, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church on Saturday. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cook with kids the right way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News