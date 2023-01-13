LA CROSSE — Timothy Allen Hertzfeldt, 75, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Burial with full military honors will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.