Timothy Allen Hertzfeldt

LA CROSSE—Timothy Allen Hertzfeldt, 75, of La Crosse, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, January 17th at 11:30 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Burial with full military honors will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

