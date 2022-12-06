TOMAH—Timothy Britt Pierce, 61, of Tomah, WI, formerly of Mabel, MN, died Sunday, November 27 at home with his family by his side.

Tim was born on January 4, 1961 in Caledonia, MN to Raymond and Marlis (Engebretson) Pierce. He attended Mabel-Canton Schools with the class of 1979. Tim enlisted in the United States Army in 1982. Tim and Monica (Williams) Pierce were united in marriage on August 28, 1982 and to this union two daughters were born; Holly and Brittany. They later divorced. On January 15, 2001, Tim married Jayne (Borgen) Fjerstad.

Tim served his country in both active duty and reserve facets over the course of his career. The military brought him from Mabel, MN to Fort Leonardwood, MO; Darmstadt, Germany; Fort Knox, KY; Houghton MI; Marquette, MI; West Point, NY; and Tomah, WI. Throughout his career, Tim earned many military awards including the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Superior Unit Award, Conduct Medal, NATO Medal, Combat Action badge, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Overseas Service ribbon, among others. He served in Iraq from 2003-2004 with Company B of the 389th Engineer Battalion out of Decorah, IA and in Afghanistan from 2011-2012 with the 668th Engineer Company out of Orangeburg, NY. In 2016, after proudly serving his country for more than 33 years, Tim retired from the United States Army. Over the years, Tim was a member of the Mabel American Legion, Mabel Ambulance Service and Mabel Fire Department; also serving as the gambling manager for the Fire Department. Tim enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing cards, rolling dice, tinkering with cars, trying very hard to embarrass his daughters in public places, and most of all, visiting with family and friends. He will be forever remembered for his service to his country, his kind smile, his infectious laugh and his ability to make new friends wherever he went.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marlis, and his grandparents, Clifford and Mathilda Engebretson and Raymond and Beatrice Pierce.

He is survived by his wife, Jayne; daughters Holly (Reed) Allen and Brittany (Derrick) Sanderson; grandchildren Wyatt, Miles & Mara Allen, Ezra, Micah & Jonah Sanderson; brother Craig (Linda) Pierce and their children, Chad, Melissa (Jason) Schroeder, and Kris (Nichole); good friends Robert Siedl and George Miller, as well as his brothers and sisters in arms.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 10th from 1-4pm at the Mabel American Legion. An additional celebration of life will be held in January for the family of Tim and for his friends and co-workers from Tomah, Fort McCoy and the surrounding areas. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Mabel American Legion.

The family wishes to thank Black River Falls HOME Hospice and the Tomah VA for all of the care and support they have provided over the years. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home in Tomah, WI is assisting the family.