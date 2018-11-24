Timothy Charles

ONALASKA — Timothy “Tim” J. Charles, 69, of Onalaska took his final fishing trip Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Tomah VAMC, Journey Home Unit.
He was born Jan. 29, 1949, in La Crosse to Richard and Lorrie (Naas) Charles. Tim had a passion for the outdoors and in particular fishing. He took great pride in sharing his knowledge of rods, reels, lures and the best places to catch “the big ones.” On Nov. 29, 1972, Tim married Barbara Bott. They later divorced.
Tim is survived by his son, Eric (Maggie) Charles, of Eau Claire, Wis.; grandchildren, Phoebe, Hazel and Oliver Charles; brothers, Nicholas (Kathleen) Charles Sr., of La Crosse and Michael (Sue) Charles of Colorado; one niece; and three nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; cousins; and lifelong friends.
Per Tim’s wishes, a private burial for immediate family will be held at a later date in the Chapel at Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse.
Special thank you to big brother Nick, Tomah VAMC, Journey Home Hospice/Palliative Care Unit staff, and special friends, Barb and Dave Roberts. Family respectfully requests contributions be made to Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.