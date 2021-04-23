WAUKESHA—Timothy J. Smith passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021 at the age of 68. He was born September 4, 1952. Preceded in death by his mother, Edna and his father, Ellis; his sister, Paulette; half sisters: Patricia Burns and Mary Griel.

Survived by his brothers: Richard (Julie) in North Dakota, Dwight in Colorado, Donald (Sandra) in Wisconsin, Daniel in California, Todd in Wiscosnin and his half sister, Bonnie May.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, WI from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. with Military Honors. He will be laid to rest in Holy Innocents Cemetery in Merton.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Tim’s name to a local food bank of your choice.