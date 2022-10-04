EXCELSIOR — Timothy Peter Browne, age 72, died on Sept. 28, 2022. A husband, father, marketer, athlete, business owner, author, coach, publisher and sailor, Tim is preceded in death by parents William J. and Vera Ann Browne. He is survived by wife Colleen, son John, brothers Thomas (Sheila), Peter (Michelle), Robert (Carol), William, sisters Patricia Greenless (Michael) and Margaret Sveum (Randy) and fourteen nieces and nephews.

There will be two visitations. The first visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Huber Funeral Home-Excelsior Chapel, 520 Second St., Excelsior, MN 55331. The second visitation on will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022,. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 688 Mill St., Excelsior, MN 55331. Interment at Resurrection Cmemtery, 5555 Covington Drive, Shorewood, MN 55331.