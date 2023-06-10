LEWISTON — Timothy Roland Pasche, 61, of Lewiston died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home. Tim was born June 14, 1961, in Winona to Roland and Charlotte (Ties) Pasche. He graduated from Winona High School in 1979. He worked for Crown Auto in Winona. Following high school, Tim and Dean Bockenhauer formed a partnership salvaging cars on the Bockenhauer farm. They soon purchased Timm’s Auto Salvage in St. Charles, growing the business substantially over time.

Family and friends will always remember Tim best for his quick-witted sense of humor. As he says, he “never had a bad day.” Tim liked anything old, including books, magazines, cars and toys. At an early age, Tim’s neighbor took him to a muscle car show and his love for cars began, as he bought and restored many classic cars throughout his life. He was generous in his giving to the community and his church.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessica (Mike Hoisington) Pasche, and their children, Milo and Sloane, whom Tim loved spending time with. He is also survived by his dad, Roland Pasche of Rollingstone, siblings, Todd (Shelly) Pasche of Minneiska, Troy Pasche of Maple Valley, Washington, and Lisa Pasche of Lewiston, a nephew and niece, Beau and Emily Pasche, as well as many close friends. He was preceded in death by his mom, Charlotte, in 2011.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Jehovah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Altura with the Reverend Michael Lindemann officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Norton Township. A visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles, also one hour before services at the church on Saturday. www.hofffuneral.com.