LA CROSSE—Timothy Scott Wilson, 58, of La Crosse, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Tim was born on July 28, 1964, to Billie Wilson and Kathleen (Oestreicher) Wilson in Milwaukee, WI. He attended La Crosse Central High School and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1981, where he proudly served until 1985 when he was honorably discharged. Tim then attended Nicolet Technical College in Rhinelander, WI, and graduated with a degree in land surveying. Tim loved land surveying and problem solving. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, gathering, and camping. He also loved photography and bicycling. Tim was always there for people in need and would never turn his back on anyone.

Tim is survived by his loving sons: Richard Lerma (Rhett Ermis) of Houston, TX, and Jackson Wilson of Dorchester, IA; his father and stepmother: Bill (Sharon) Wilson of Ocala, FL; brother, Todd Wilson; sister, Becki (Steve) Staples, Lisa (Jeff) Schwartzhoff, Paula (Greg) Schwartzhoff, and Tracey (Kevin) Chase; several nieces and nephews; and close friend, Mike Havlik. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen; brother, Terry and sister-in-law, Stena Susajlo; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, Maplewood Room, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.