TOMAH—Timothy “Tim” A. Brohaugh, 62, of Tomah, passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was born on February 28, 1959, to Earl and Hazel (Goff) Brohaugh in Tomah. He was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1977. After graduation, Tim attended Wisconsin Indianhead Technical Institute in Rice Lake for carpentry.

He retired from New Lisbon correctional where he worked maintenance for 13 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to music at max volume, driving too fast, drinking maybe a little too much sometimes, and trapshooting at various places, especially the Wilton Rod and Gun Club where he was president. He worked hard and played hard, and he was always welcoming and caring.

He is survived by his mother, Hazel of Tomah; three sons: Max (Chelsea) Brohaugh of Tomah, WI, Sam (Elizabeth) Brohaugh of Omaha, NE and Guy (Ashlee) Brohaugh of Tomah, WI; two granddaughters: Piper Brohaugh and Clara Brohaugh; a brother, William Brohaugh; nephews: Kevin Brohaugh and Chris Brohaugh; a niece, Julie Pahnke; and many adopted kids, grandkids and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Brohaugh.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 East Monowau Street, Tomah followed by a Celebration of Life gathering from 5:00 PM until close at Kelsey’s Class Act, 201 Superior Ave., Tomah. Burial will be a later date in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

