Timothy "Tim" A. Fitzsimmons

Timothy “Tim” A. Fitzsimmons, 59, of La Crosse passed away on April 17, 2021 at Gundersen Health System. A private graveside service will be held.

To view his full obituary, please visit couleecremation.com

