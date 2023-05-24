ALMA—Timothy (Tim) Clarence Larson of Alma, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2023 at the age of 71. Tim was born in Mondovi, WI to Clarence and Myrtle Larson on February 17, 1952. Tim graduated from Alma High School in 1970 and attended the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. Shortly after, he began his life-long journey of working in the concrete industry in Holmen, WI and on February 17, 1973, Tim married Lahna Kellogg in LaFarge, WI and they had three sons during the time they were married.

Tim is survived by his three sons: Erik (Jenny) of Oshkosh, WI, Leif (Lisa) of Gilbert, AZ and Garth (Tammy) of Winneconne, WI and seven grandchildren: (Kauldon, Makylar, Brannick, Jackson, Madison, Kylan and Kjerstin). Tim is also survived by his sister, Mary Mueller (Pete) as well as his brother, David Larson (Jean).

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Daniel and Joseph.

In his professional life, Tim owned and operated Larson’s Concrete Construction for more than 25 years while residing in Viroqua, Wisconsin. He was known for his exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to his work and mentored generations of concrete workers throughout Western Wisconsin. Later in life, Tim found fulfillment tending to his garden. His green thumb and passion for nurturing plants brought him immense joy and peace. He was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to watching the Packers and Badgers and loved the opening weekend of deer hunting each year as his “family reunion.” Tim’s kindness, humor and gentle spirit touched the lives of many who knew him.

A memorial service to celebrate Timothy’s life will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Alma, WI. Visitation will be from 1:00 – until the time of service at 3:00 PM. Burial will take place at Lyster Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the service. In honor of Timothy’s memory, the family kindly requests that any donations be made to Alma High School Athletic Booster Club. www.talbotfhuneralhomes.com