CAREYWOOD, Idaho — Timothy (Tim) Clark Lodoen, 70, passed away at home on February 23, 2022, in Careywood, Idaho, surrounded by his surviving children. He was born in South Bend, Indiana, on November 30, 1951, to Milton W. and Bonnie J. (Clark) Lodoen. Tim spent much of his life in the Coulee Region. He loved to be outdoors and enjoying hunting, fishing and playing ball. Like his father before him, he served in the US Army. He was stationed in Korea with the 1/73rd Armor Battalion and worked as a truck vehicle mechanic.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Andre Lodoen; brother, John Lodoen; and son, Aaron Hemker. He is survived by his sons: Heath (Sherise) Nimmo, Todd (Sammie) Lodoen; and daughter, Holly Lodoen; siblings: Shalaine Lister, Scott Lodoen, Kari Lodoen, and Chris Lodoen; and grandchildren: Naomi, Camilla, Helena, Carson, and Emily.

Tim will be remembered as a man who was reliable and self-sufficient. He lived his life on his own terms, even up until the end, as he never wanted to be a burden to anyone. The irony is that his passing has now created a burden on those that have to go on without a best friend, a doting “pop-pop,” a trusted confidant, a mentor, a stellar Euchre partner, a handyman, a comedian. They’ll miss his Sunday breakfasts, his observations on parenting, his infectious laughter, his way of sneaking you a crisp $100 bill when you least expect it, or his way of looking at you that makes you second guess everything you are doing.

A celebration of life was held on March 5 in Bayview, Idaho. A memorial bench will be erected at one of Tim’s favorite views at Farragut State Park later this year. Anyone wishing to send condolences to the family can forward those to health@thelodoen.com.