LA CROSSE—Timothy “Tim” Mathew Hickman, 68, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. His Celebration of Life will begin at Noon at the American Legion Post 417, 700 Fisherman’s Rd., La Crosse with military honors on May 21, 2023. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.