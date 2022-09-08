WAUSAU—Timothy Truman Curtis, age 45, of Wausau, WI formerly of La Crosse, passed away August 31, 2022 after a long battle with addiction. Tim graduated from Aquinas HS in 1995, attended Northern Michigan University, moved to California and eventually back to Wisconsin and worked in various construction jobs.

He is survived by his wife, Emmy (Mayo) Curtis; parents, Jack and Kathy Curtis; his brother, Chad (Huyen) Curtis; their children: Minh and Jameson; son, Jacy; daughter, Litonya; stepdaughter, Persephone and their mother, Samantha; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He married Emmy Mayo, the light of his life, in October 2021 and has stepchildren Brooke, Casey, Clare and Steven. Tim loved the Brewers and the Packers, the outdoors and made friends easily. He loved his family and had a kind compassionate spirit.

A funeral ceremony was held in Lac du Flambeau and a Celebration of Life Mass will be held on October 8, 2022 at 10 AM at St. Rita Church in Presque Isle, WI.