Tina M. Carnes

Tina embodied the true meaning of a mother, grandmother, and sister. In fact, if you would look up these words in the dictionary, you would find the name Tina Carnes. She was the most caring and loving woman we all knew. She was smart and strong and cared about everyone. Her grandkids were her world. Tina loved watching Hell’s Kitchen with her grandson, Bryan and took pride in teaching Ariel how to sing and dance. Jazzy learned so much about using her hands thanks to Tina. She loved everything about her bird, especially when she made her beautiful. Katie was always there caring for her until the very end. She had a great friendship with her first born granddaughter, Mary Pat Francis and never gave up on her. Tina had a unique relationship with Jason, often a love/hate bond, but they always had good times together. Jason said, “Heaven is getting the best person in the world.” Although Hanny and Summer did not live nearby, they would try to visit as often as they could. The time they spent together was full of smiles from ear to ear. Her little man, Michael Jr., would come and chew her cords and try to eat everything in her house.