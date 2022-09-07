Tina M. Ott

MENOMONIE — Forever in our hearts. Tina Marie Ott was raised by Beverly (Johnston) Larrabee and late Michael Larrabee. After living with pancreatic cancer, she peacefully passed surrounded by family and dear friends in her hometown of Menomonie, Wisconsin.

Tina graduated from Menomonie High School in 1987, where she met many lifelong friends. Soon after graduating she “migrated” south to sunny Florida where she raised her twin daughters, Afton Ott and Bailey Ott. Not a day went by where Tina didn’t mention how much she loved her lady bugs. She taught her daughters how to live with strength and compassion.

After raising her girls, Tina traded sand for snow and returned home to Menomonie. She was happiest when she was laughing with friends; soaking up sun on the beach, listening to the waves; cheering on the Minnesota Vikings; playing dress up and singing into spoons; enjoying a cold beer by the fire; she even learned to love ice fishing.

Tina’s contagious laughter and vibrant spirit lives in the hearts of her daughters, Afton and Bailey; her mother, Beverly Larrabee; her other half, Steve (Red Sea) Retzloff; Allison Retzloff; her nieces and nephew, Kayleigh, Brianna, Morgan and Trevin (Shannon) Link; her former husband, Chadd Ott; dear friends Linnae Frank, Donna Rudiger, and Teresa Sleichert, and everyone lucky enough to have known her. Tina will be joining her sister, Kimberly Link, and father, Michael Larrabee in Heaven.

Special appreciation to those who cared for Tina, including her doctors, nurses, family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.

