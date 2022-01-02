Todd A. Lofald, 60, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 27, 2021, two years after his diagnosis of glioblastoma multiforme (brain cancer). He was born on May 29, 1961, to Allen and Louise Lofald. On September 6, 1986, Todd married Mary Neveu. They were blessed with two children, Aaron and Emma.

Todd was a man of immense, yet humble, faith. He was very active at his church, First Lutheran in Onalaska, where he was President of the church council for over 10 years. He loved his church family, and Pastor Jason held a special place in his heart. Faith gave him peace with his prognosis early on. He felt he had nothing to fear, and for that we are so grateful.

Todd served as Controller and CFO at his family’s business — Highlight Inc. — for 30 years. Todd took the family business to heart and saw so many of the employees, customers, and vendors as friends.

Todd was a car guy and was known for his 1940 Ford Coupe that he had restored with his Dad. He belonged to and served as treasurer to the Tristate Ford Club and enjoyed nothing more than going to car shows and gathering for club picnics with the guys to talk about their latest projects.

Throughout his life, family was of the highest importance. Some of his best times were spent up north fishing in Canada or snowmobiling in Duluth with his Dad, brothers, uncles, and cousins.

He loved people. During the last 2 years he made a genuine effort to let everyone that came into his life know how much they meant to him. He was the most wholesome and genuine person you will ever meet, with a huge, dimpled smile that lit up a room.

Our hearts are broken, yet full from the outpouring of love. He was a present and devoted son, the best husband and loving companion, the most caring and supportive dad, a fantastic brother, and a solid and genuine friend.

We will miss him terribly, but honestly feel he is right around the corner.

Todd is survived by his parents; his wife, Mary; his children, son Aaron and fiancé Gysselle Ordonez, and daughter Emma; along with his sister Kelly Radtke, brother Chris (Lori), brother Karl (Bette), sister-in-law Jayne (Doug) Niebruegge, sister-in-law Lynette (Mike) Wagner, brother-in-law Charles (Mary) Neveu, his twelve much loved nieces and nephews, Kersti, Mia (Luke), Alex and John, Elizabeth, Grace, and John, Paige, Anna, and Claire, and Brandon and Hadley, his best friend and neighbor, Tom Hougen, and many, many close cousins and friends.

We would like to thank Dr. John Udell for his persistence and dedication to Todd, the skills of neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Waddell, and his oncologist, Dr. Paul Letendre for his care and compassion, Dr. Colin Driscoll for initial radiation treatment, and Dr. Steven Howard, his radiation oncologist at UW-Madison, for the extra time he gave us with Todd. We agree with you that “the juice was worth the squeeze.” Thanks to Dr. Howard’s nurse, Theresa, for her calm and sweet personality. Thanks to his OT Heidi and his PT Jackie for their kindness and patience. Thanks as well to our wonderful Gundersen Hospice nurses, you are angels on earth. He appreciated and loved each of you.

We want to give Todd the best send off we can, at the church he loved so much, surrounded by friends and family. We want this to happen in the safest way possible, so we will be holding off for a bit hopefully allow all the new COVID variants to dwindle enough to gather in a more welcoming manner.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.