ONALASKA — Todd A. Lofald, 60, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 27, 2021, two years after his diagnosis of glioblastoma (brain cancer).

A memorial service to celebrate Todd’s life will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main Street, in Onalaska, Wis. Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow the service, downstairs in the fellowship hall at the church.

We want to give Todd the best send off we can, at the church he loved so much, surrounded by friends and family. Full obituary and online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Memorial donations for glioblastoma research can be made to https://gbmresearch.org/.